Authorities identify body pulled from house fire

Authorities have released the name of the Conway man whose body was pulled from a house fire on Saturday.
Faulkner County Coroner Jessica Thorn said the victim was 46-year-old Jon Brockman.
The Conway Fire Department received a call at 5:17 a.m. and responded to 2235 Maplewood Drive. CFD Chief Mike Winter said the first responding unit reported heavy fire visible.
“They made the initial entry and immediately located the occupant and exited the structure with him. There were no other occupants,” Winter said.
The Conway Police Department was also dispatched to the scene and said they don’t suspect foul play.
“Police do not believe foul play was involved. It appears he set the house on fire and then died of an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound,” the CPD said in a news release.
Additional units responded and fought the blaze for four hours, he said.
The house was a total loss.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of press time Monday. Winter said it was still under investigation.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
