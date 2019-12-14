Authorities have released the name of a Franklin County man found dead along the interstate early Thursday afternoon as state police continue investigating the events leading up to the man’s death.
The body that triggered the investigation was found by a property owner who was walking along the fence line “a short distance off Interstate 40 near Mayflower at the 137 mile marker,” Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Mayflower officers were initially called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. State police were called shortly after to aid the Mayflower Police Department with the investigation.
The body found lying in the grass near the interstate has been identified as Mark Anthony Teas, 41, of Ozark.
Police believe the Franklin County man is the suspect who fled Mayflower officers during a Wednesday night traffic stop.
“Teas’ remains were found near the same area that Mayflower police officers stopped a truck late Wednesday night (Dec. 11),” Sadler confirmed Friday afternoon. “The driver of the truck fled on foot from police, leaving behind the passenger who was taken into custody by local officers.”
Authorities have since determined the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen out of Ozark.
At this time, Sadler said it is unclear what caused Teas’ death and that the investigation is ongoing.
“The manner and cause of death is still uncertain as special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division continue their probe of the events leading up to the death,” Sadler said.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue following this story as details become available.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
