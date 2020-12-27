A Conway man faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-wife.
Authorities on Sunday identified the victim as 38-year-old Amber Wofford.
Keith Wofford, 41, is being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said Keith called 911 on Saturday “saying he had stabbed his ex-wife in his home on Arden Lane.”
“When officers arrived at the scene, [Keith] Wofford came out of the house and officers arrested him without incident,” Woodruff said. "Officers later found Amber Wofford in the bedroom of the home, where she died from her injuries."
Woodruff told the Log Cabin Democrat nobody else was in the home when officers arrived.
The couple had divorced in May, according to court documents.
No further details were released as of Sunday afternoon.
“Detectives are continuing to investigate this case to determine exactly what happened,” Woodruff said.
