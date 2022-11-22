Murder

The Conway Police Department investigate the shooting death of 25-year-old Kajala Lawson as a homicide.

 Media partner KATV photo

Authorities have released the name of the Conway woman who was found shot to death in a vehicle outside her residence in the 300 block of Reedy Road early Monday morning.

“It was a 25-year-old victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe previously reported.

