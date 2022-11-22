Authorities have released the name of the Conway woman who was found shot to death in a vehicle outside her residence in the 300 block of Reedy Road early Monday morning.
“It was a 25-year-old victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe previously reported.
The victim was Kajala Lawson, Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
CPD said on its social media Monday that although a suspect was not in custody, it didn’t think there was a threat to the community at large.
“At this time, CPD does not believe there is any threat to the public,” the CPD wrote early Monday afternoon.
The CPD told the Log Cabin Democrat around 10 a.m. Tuesday that no suspects had been identified and the investigation is still active.
“This is still an active investigation and detectives are attempting to identify potential suspects,” the CPD said.
Anyone with information into this homicide is asked to contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
