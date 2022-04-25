The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the victim from Friday’s homicide in Mayflower. FCSO also announced an arrest in connection with the case.
Around 5 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive in Mayflower where they found a man — later identified as 22-year-old Rahzel Tennant — suffering from a gunshot wound.
Tennant was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
On Saturday, FCSO deputies responded to Queens Manor Apartments “in an attempt to take a suspect in this investigation, identified as Damien Queen, into custody,” spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
“Queen barricaded himself into an apartment, but, with the assistance of Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies were able to safely take the suspect into custody,” Skaggs said.
Queen is currently being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center on a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to online records. No bond amount was listed as of Monday afternoon.
