Authorities have identified the man killed by gunfire Friday night on Kathy Circle.
Garrett Batterton, 28, of Greenbrier was killed late Friday night in a shooting on Kathy Circle, which is located in the Eagle Township just outside of Conway city limits.
Faulkner County Coroner Jessica Coroner Jessica Thorn pronounced Batterton dead at the scene at 1 a.m. Saturday.
While details surrounding the shooting remain scarce, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Erinn Stone said authorities are actively investigating this matter. As of press time Wednesday, no arrests were made.
Authorities are investigating the shooting as “a possible homicide” case, Stone previously told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The sheriff’s office spokesman said investigators have conducted a few interviews as they look for answers, but that math this point “the investigation is still ongoing.”
“The sheriff’s office will release updates as more information becomes available,” Stone said.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip to investigators under the “Crime Tips” tab at www.fcso.ar.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
The Log Cabin will continue following this story as details become available.
