Leonel “Leo” Panduro’s phone rang continuously as detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding his shooting death on May 8, 2018.
Authorities were called around 6 a.m. on the day in question to the Days Inn motel on Oak Street in Conway after a front desk clerk reported hearing multiple gunshots. Officers soon found the 48-year-old Wisconsin man lying on a bed in Room 106. Panduro had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and there was blood splattered throughout the room.
According to Conway Police Department Sarah Ault’s testimony on Tuesday, the Wisconsin man was likely standing next to the bed when he was shot multiple times on the day in question.
Sgt. Andrew Johnson, who was a detective assigned to the murder investigation in 2018, testified on Wednesday in the case against Zachery Scott Keesee, 27, of Maumelle.
While in Room 106, Johnson said the victim’s phone had “numerous missed calls and text messages coming through.”
Based on the texts coming through to Panduro’s phone, authorities were able to gather potential suspects’ names, including Keesee and a co-defendant, Andrew Morstain.
Shortly after the investigation began, Johnson said he received a strange phone call. According to his testimony, the suspicious call came in around noon on May 8, 2018.
“I was told to look for Zachery Keesee and an Andrew … I was also given Rachel’s name and address,” Johnson said. Rachel Walls, who testified Tuesday, is one of Keesee’s sisters.
Keesee often would send packages to Walls’ apartment in Maumelle, including a package Panduro picked up shortly before he was shot to death in the Days Inn motel. Walls said she was warned by her brother shortly after Panduro picked up the package to not let a man named “Frankie” get the package. Keesee also warned both of his sisters not to communicate with Frankie. According to Walls’ testimony, she later learned Frankie was a member of the cartel, that Panduro worked with him and that while Panduro and her brother had been friends, they recently had a falling out.
Walls and Keesee’s other sister, Sarah Marbary, were granted immunity in the case.
After reaching out to Walls, the detective said he spoke with Marbary’s husband, who had rented a shop in Sherwood.
About an hour after the shooting in Conway, several surveillance cameras at various businesses in the 200 block of Brockington Road in Sherwood captured footage of two men believed to be involved in Panduro’s murder. After speaking with William Marbury, Johnson said he learned Keesee stored his BMW at the Sherwood shop, which was also located near the 200 block of Brockington Road. A U-Haul pickup truck associated with the case was also located at a nearby church, according to Ray Derden’s testimony. Derden is the manager at the U-Haul center in Sherwood.
While at Marbury’s shop in Sherwood, Johnson said he decided to apply for a search warrant after finding the BMW hidden in one of the bays and covered with blankets.
The detective noted there was blood on the outside of the vehicle as well as on the ground by the passenger side of the BMW. Inside there vehicle, there was “blood … lots of blood” and other evidence that was seized. Items collected from the scene included firearms, body armor and drugs, he said.
Authorities later learned the BMW, along with its insurance paperwork, was registered and purchased by “Izikea LLC,” which is an organization Keesee created.
More than 220 items had been entered as evidence by Wednesday evening in case against Keesee. Bags of drugs, blood-covered clothing, firearms and photos taken of the multiple crime scenes associated with the case were stacked atop and below a table stationed in front of the jury box in Courtroom 4 of the Justice Building.
Testimony continued into the evening hours and will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.
If convicted, Keesee faces 10-40 years or life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.