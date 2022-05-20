The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify potentially two suspects in a theft at Outdoor World in Conway earlier this week.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, a 2015 white Ford F250 and a 2018 white Ram 2500 as well as trailers that had lawnmowers and other equipment on them were taken from the business at 11 Beaverfork Road.
Authorities believe there are likely two suspects “since there were two vehicles and trailers taken from the parking lot,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
Authorities released security camera photos showing one suspect who was wearing a mask, gloves and black clothing.
The stolen vehicles have “Outdoor World” and the company logo located on both sides.
“We would appreciate any help the public can provide in locating these suspects and returning the stolen property,” Skaggs said.
Anyone with information is asked to call FCSO at 501-328-5906 and reference Tim Johnson with the Criminal Investigations Division.
