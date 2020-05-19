The summer Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off on Friday as law enforcement officers across the state enforce seat belt laws.
“Our law enforcement officers see firsthand the loss of life and trauma when people refuse to buckle up,” Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant said. “It’s such a simple step, buckling up, when you first sit down inside a car or truck, it should be second nature. Why wouldn’t you want to do something that increases your chances of keeping you or your family safe?”
Seat belt laws will be heavily enforced across the state beginning Friday through June 7 per the annual Click It or Ticket campaign.
Authorities said the timing of the program launch coincides with “one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends each year.”
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies will also be out enforcing seat belt laws during the campaign.
FCSO Chief Deputy Matt Rice said the campaign is important, because seat belt usage helps ensure motorists are safe.
“It only takes a few seconds to put on your seatbelt and it’s the law,” he said on Tuesday. “We see the results of seat belts saving lives every day. The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to be as safe as possible while driving and wearing a seat belt is the safest way.”
Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 9,778 unbuckled passengers died in crashes across the United States in 2018.
“That same year, 56 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night … were not wearing seat belts,” authorities said. “The statistical study has led law enforcement agencies to place additional emphasis on nighttime seat belt enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies are taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, whether a violator is stopped day or night.”
Anyone in the front seat of a vehicle (drivers and front-seat passengers) is required to wear a seat belt. Arkansas law also mandates than children 15 years old and younger wear a seat belt and that children 6 years old and younger and who weighs less than 60 pounds sit in a car seat or booster seat. If the person driving a vehicle has a restricted license, everyone in the vehicle must wear a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.