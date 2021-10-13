Autism in Motion (AIM) Clinics will host a socially distanced Trick-or-Treat event for the Conway autism community. The sensory-friendly event will take place at the AIM Clinics therapy center at 815 S. Donaghey Avenue in Conway from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30.
AIM Clinics is a leader in the field of ABA therapy and holds a two-year accreditation from Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence (BHCOE).
The AIM Clinics’ Trick-or-Treat event is open to the public and is free for all community members. It will offer an autism-friendly alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.
Children will be able to trick or treat and receive traditional Halloween candy, sensory toys and other therapeutic items in a sensory-friendly environment. Children are encouraged to wear their own comfortable, sensory-friendly costumes to the event.
AIM Clinics therapists will be stationed throughout the event to provide support and share information on autism services and therapy.
“At AIM Clinics, we are committed to providing opportunities for children and teens with autism to engage in community events,” AIM Clinics Community Director Ali Thomas said. “The flashing lights, spooky noises and trick-or-treating can be challenging and get in the way of festive fall fun. Events like our annual trick-or-treat can help those with sensory sensitivities enjoy important community celebrations in a way that works for them.”
The event is free and open to the public. All programing will be special needs-friendly.
About AIM Clinics
The Conway clinic boasts intentionally-designed early childhood therapy spaces, an extraordinary teen space, an autism-friendly sensory room, a large active play space and custom-designed therapy rooms. These features will allow clients to work on language development, functional communication skills, fine and gross motor skills, social skills and other daily living skills to grow and work toward independence.
AIM Clinics Conway belongs to the AIM Clinics family of 29 clinics nationwide. Three of these clinics are located in central Arkansas: one in Conway and two in Little Rock. All locations are now enrolling and accepting new clients. The Conway clinic is currently recruiting clients who will attend the day program and early intervention services. This program is specific for children who are 6-years-old or younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.