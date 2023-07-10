Conway Corporation Human Resources Specialist Rachel Avra has earned the Society for Human Resource Management – Certified Professional credential making her a recognized expert and leader in the human resources field.
“By earning this prestigious certification, Rachel has demonstrated expertise in HR practices, policies and strategies,” Jim Clark, human resources director, said. “We are proud to have her as a member of our HR team and appreciate her commitment to professional growth in our field.”
