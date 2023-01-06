Justin Blake Crum, a filmmaker from Conway, is set to have his feature length directorial debut film “Papaw Land” premiere in Arkansas after showcasing it on the festival circuit for the past year.

The film will have its Arkansas premiere at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Arkansas Cinema Society’s (ACS) Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Crum, Crum’s producer and wife Jessica Crum and the film’s lead actor John Stiritz, who is also from Conway, that will be moderated Arkansas-based screenwriter Graham Gordy.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.