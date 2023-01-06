Justin Blake Crum, a filmmaker from Conway, is set to have his feature length directorial debut film “Papaw Land” premiere in Arkansas after showcasing it on the festival circuit for the past year.
The film will have its Arkansas premiere at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Arkansas Cinema Society’s (ACS) Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Crum, Crum’s producer and wife Jessica Crum and the film’s lead actor John Stiritz, who is also from Conway, that will be moderated Arkansas-based screenwriter Graham Gordy.
While this is the film’s first time playing in Arkansas, “Papaw Land” has been playing at multiple film festivals across the country for a little over a year now and has won a variety of awards.
The film first had its world premiere at the St. Louis International Film Festival back in November of 2021 where Crum was nominated for the Emerging Director Award. Since then, the film has played at six other film festivals from Seattle to New York City where it has been nominated for many categories at these festivals including the Grand Jury Award at the Richard International Film Festival in Virginia and the Best Narrative Feature and Best Screenplay award at the Queens World Film Festival in New York City.
The film has also won many awards at these festivals including Best Film and Best Cinematography at the Smoky Mountain Film Festival in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Best Film and Audience Favorite at the Knoxville Film Festival, also in Tennessee.
Crum’s “Papaw Land” follows a 17-year-old named Matthew as he spends the summer with his grandfather, played by 85-year-old Conway resident John Stiritz.
“He’s had a rough year with his single mother, Christy, so she sends him to spend the summer with his grandfather in rural Arkansas, hoping he’ll straighten up with a father figure in his life,” Crum said. “Before he gets dropped off, though, he learns his grandfather and mother have a traumatic past themselves, which shocks his system.”
Admission for the Arkansas premiere of “Papaw Land” is $10 and tickets can be purchased on ACS’s website at www.arkansas cinemasociety.org/programs /papaw-land.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
