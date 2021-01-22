Suzanne Harris, RN, a nursing director at Conway Regional Health System, was recently awarded the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) award for her efforts to help a former COVID-19 patient.
The quarterly DAISY award recognizes nurses for their exemplary care. It is Conway Regional’s top nursing care award.
She was nominated for the award by a coworker who said that Harris, who is responsible for several patient care units, was having a busy day when she learned the patient did not have transportation to go home. His wife was in quarantine and could not leave their house.
“She dropped everything to drive him home,” the nomination stated. “On the way home, she stopped at the patient’s pharmacy to pick up his prescriptions and then went the extra mile to educate the patient and his wife on his current medical condition as well as his new medications.”
The story was not unusual for Harris.
“This is one of many stories where she has shown exceptional care and compassion and deserves to be recognized,” the nomination added.
“She goes above and beyond every day. She works countless hours and is an extremely hard worker. She is not afraid to have a difficult conversation and is always willing to answer questions, even when she is extremely busy.”
Harris oversees nursing care on the second, third and fourth floors patient care units as well as the short stay outpatient unit. She has worked as a nurse at Conway Regional for 15 years. Harris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Central Arkansas.
Suzanne, her husband, Chris, and son, Zack, are Conway residents.
The DAISY is a national nursing award that was established by the family of the late J. Patrick Barnes, a man with an autoimmune disease, in recognition of the care provided by his nurses. Conway Regional nurses who achieve the award also receive national recognition through the DAISY program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.