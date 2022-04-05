The University of Central Arkansas will present the 10-time Tony award-winning musical “South Pacific” at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in Reynolds Performance Hall.
The original production of “South Pacific” has won all 10 categories it was nominated for at the 1950 Tony awards, including Best Musical. The production also won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in the same year.
“Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this Pulitzer prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs,” UCA said. “Set on a tropical island during World War II, the musical tells the sweeping romantic story of two couples including a U.S. Navy nurse and French plantation owner, and a Navy airman and a young local native girl. This timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features beautifully-composed music woven into a world-cherished and inspirational story.”
This new production of the Tony award winning musical will be put on by Big League Productions, a performing arts theater company based in New York City.
“Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, the production features dynamic multimedia video design by Jonathan Infante, with choreography by Bob Richard,” UCA said. “Scenic design is by Randel Wright, with costume design consultation by John Beltre, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Don Hanna, orchestrations by Matthew Lowy and casting by Alison Franck.”
Tickets for the musical start at $30 for adults and are $10 for children and UCA students.
Tickets can be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
