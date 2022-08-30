The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) presents the first concert of the 2022-2023 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks season, Opening Night: Mozart & More with Rachel Barton Pine, on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Robinson Center.
Guest conductor Vladimir Kulenovic will lead the concert featuring award-winning violinist Rachel Barton Pine performing Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy and Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ Violin Concerto. The program opens with Mozart’s iconic Overture from The Marriage of Figaro and closes with Hindemith’s orchestral showcase, Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber.
“We are so excited to have world-renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine joining the ASO onstage for our season opening celebration,” ASO Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson said. “She’ll be featured on a diverse program that will show off the versatility and virtuosity of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.”
The Masterworks Series is sponsored by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust. Opening Night: Mozart & More with Rachel Barton Pine is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. Tickets are $16, $36, $59 or $72 (pricing subject to change); active-duty military and student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.ArkansasSymphony.org, at the Robinson Center street-level box office beginning 90 minutes prior to a concert, or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 1. Currently, all Arkansas students are admitted to the concert free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket using the Entergy Kids’ Ticket, downloadable at: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/freekids.
