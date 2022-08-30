The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) presents the first concert of the 2022-2023 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks season, Opening Night: Mozart & More with Rachel Barton Pine, on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Robinson Center.

Guest conductor Vladimir Kulenovic will lead the concert featuring award-winning violinist Rachel Barton Pine performing Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy and Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ Violin Concerto. The program opens with Mozart’s iconic Overture from The Marriage of Figaro and closes with Hindemith’s orchestral showcase, Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber.

