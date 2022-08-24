Residents throughout Faulkner County sent in their first day of school photos. Submit your first day photos to editorial@thecabin.net to run in a future edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- Police beat 8/20/22
- Vilonia mayor declares week of Sept. 17 as ‘Constitution Week’
- Siblings catch 'monster' flatheads night fishing on Lake Conway
- Police beat 8/19/22
- Wofford convicted of capital murder
- UAMS, Harps Pharmacy partner to provide community health worker in Faulkner County
- Conway Symphony Orchestra announces 2022-23 season
- Collum looks back on first year at CPSD ahead of new school year
- Conway considers creation of Community Center director position
- Police beat 8/24/22
