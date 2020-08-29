Students across Arkansas have started back to school, whether onsite or online. Education looks different this year, but the back-to-school photos are as cute as ever.
Here are some of the submissions the Log Cabin Democrat received.
Visit thecabin.net to see back-to-school photos that ran earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.