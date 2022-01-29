Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker announced his intentions to seek another four-year term. Judge Baker said he wants to continue the progress Faulkner County has made in improving its infrastructure, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for all its citizens.
“We’ve made tremendous progress over the years by bringing people and institutions together to form productive partnerships, all while leaving politics at the door,” Baker said. “We’ve invested in our people and in our infrastructure and the dividends from those investments have created jobs, kept families safe, and increased the quality of life all over Faulkner County.
“As County Judge I’ve been a watchful steward of the taxpayers’ money and we have saved the county over $40 million through forming partnerships, negotiating, and securing grants for infrastructure which saved money. I want to continue to help the citizens of this wonderful county and get things done that make a real difference in people’s everyday lives.
“The major accomplishments we’ve had are because we work with anyone who wants to improve our county and make it better for everyone. When you focus on getting the job done, and not on who gets the credit, then you can accomplish more than you ever imagined. The relationships and partnerships we’ve built all over this county is a testament to this philosophy.”
Baker pointed to numerous projects that occurred under his administration that have improved the quality of life in Faulkner County.
Major projects invested in by Judge Jim Baker
Mayflower Bypass: Judge Baker created a partnership with the Federal Highway Advisory, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Metroplan and the city of Mayflower to obtain $27 million in funding for this project. Once completed, the bypass will end the long delays for citizens and first responders waiting at the train tracks for a train to pass. It will change the landscape of the southern part of the county and of Conway.
Faulkner County Animal Control Facility: Judge Baker negotiated to secure the property of this facility which will make it the county’s first, and long-needed, animal shelter.
Roads and bridges: Baker has overseen the investments of close to $100 million in improving county-owned roads and bridges, lowering the number of gravel roads to just 20 miles, and either constructed, rebuilt, or repaired 25 major bridges. Overall, Judge Baker has invested in over 450 infrastructure projects as County Judge.
Job Creation: By investing in maintenance and improvements of Faulkner County’s infrastructure, it has helped attract new businesses and jobs into the county. In addition, it has led to the many new subdivisions that are being developed off of the good roads.
Judge Baker believes that while investing in infrastructure such as roads and bridges is critical, the most important investment we can make is in our youth. He has been investing in young people for decades. Judge Baker founded the youth livestock auction at the Faulkner County Fair to encourage kids to invest the time and effort needed to be successful in raising and showing livestock at our county fair. The 2021 sale auction raised a total of $181,000. Judge Baker also is a member and supporter of our County’s 4-H and FFA, which teaches our youth important life lessons and skills.
“When we invest in our youth, we make our community a better place for many years to come,” Baker said. “The life lessons these kids learn while raising and showing their livestock are invaluable and help them to be successful throughout their lives.”
Judge Baker said he has a vision for the upcoming American Rescue Plan funds that will allow Faulkner County to improve its infrastructure.
Baker said his vision for these federal dollars to improve the infrastructure is to:
Improve and update Faulkner County’s 911 system.
Significantly increase broadband internet access all across the county.
Increase availability of city or community water to citizens who only have well-water.
Partner with mayors for needed sewer and water projects.
Improve Conway’s drainage at the Arkansas River levy.
“There is so much more work to be done and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Faulkner County,” Baker said.
Judge Jim Baker was elected Faulkner County Judge in 2014. Baker is a veteran and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. Baker serves on the Board of Directors of Metroplan, Central Arkansas Planning and Development District, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, and Faulkner County 4-H Foundation. He is also a member of Farm Bureau, Cattleman’s Association, Conway Noon Lion’s Club, Conway Morning Optimist Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, American Legion, and UCA Purple Circle. Judge Baker is a member of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sportscasters Hall of Fame.
Jim and his wife, Linda, are members of Conway’s First Baptist Church.
