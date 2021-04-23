Painting a hopeful picture for Faulkner County, a “surge” to match the activity of the 1990s is on the horizon, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker told the Conway Kiwanis at its lunch meeting Wednesday.
“The best days of Conway and Faulkner County are ahead of us,” Baker said, citing the county tax base, currently at $200 million and growing at over 10 percent a year. From this he expected the county population to be 132,000-135,000 when the latest census figures are released, up from its currently listed from 2019 of 126,000, he said.
Baker pointed out how much the county has changed over the years, including how few in attendance, by a show of hands, were born in Faulkner County.
Specific accomplishments included the Lollie Levee, instrumental in protecting the county during last year’s heavy rains. The levee, which suffered relatively minor damage during the flooding, has since been “completely repaired,” and is “stronger than ever,” Baker said, complimenting the work of Levee Board head Twig Satterfield for heading up the project.
The Army Corps of Engineers has declared Faulkner County “the best levee district in central Arkansas,” Baker said.
Other, more recent work against growing natural phenomenon was the work of county road crews against the recent winter storms, three days of back-to-back snow and ice.
Baker used an “Ox in a ditch” metaphor in describing the situation, which had crews working around-the-clock keeping roads clears. A grader clearing a road gets stuck. That’s an “Ox in a ditch” Baker said, and costs $600 each time a wrecker pulls it out. A plow truck in a ditch. That’s $300, Baker said, which culminated as “Ox in a ditch” six times for the grader and five times for the plow when a wrecker was called.
As to the winter storms: “If there’s any good that came out of it, I hope they drown the fire ant population back south,” Baker said.
Road work has been going well, Baker said, with Arkansas Department of Transportation labeling Faulkner County “the best in the state,” Baker said.
Not only is there very little gravel road in the county, but against the department’s $16 million budget the county, in partnership with federal and state agencies, is building two bridges in Mayflower, while conducting a Highway 25 relocation, Baker said.
The Mayflower project alone is $27 million including federal and state participation, he said.
This was required as part of the ongoing infrastructure improvement needed for a county preparing for the coming surge, Baker said.
Total county appropriations are at $46,376,500, Baker said, against a 330 full-time employee work force. The half-cent sales tax produces $10.5 million of this, split between criminal justice and roads, he said, thanking those present for their vote in support of the tax.
Near term projects include a move to solar power at some county locations. A second, more immediate project, was to find a site for a county animal shelter, Baker said.
“I think it’s past time of it [an animal shelter] being needed,” he told the group.
The jail also needs expansion.
“Finding funds [for jail expansion] is the biggest issue,” he said.
Baker emphasized his “Three C’s” in conduction his affairs.
Communication – letting people, including staff, know what is going on.
Commitment – to “God, family and the task at hand.”
Contentment – “Do the best you can with what you got.”
