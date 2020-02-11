County Judge Jim Baker discussed the importance of the upcoming 2020 Census during the Conway Noon Lions Club meeting on Wednesday.
“It’s something we all have a stake in,” Baker said. “It’s the No. 1 challenge we’re facing for the next six weeks.”
Baker said “it’s imperative” to get an accurate count because it will determine the amount of state turn back funds the cities and county will receive for the next decade.
“For example, if we undercount by 1,000 people, we lose $3 million in turnback funds for the next 10 years,” he said. “If it’s 2,000 people, you double that amount. We really need an accurate count.”
Baker said 69% of forms in Faulkner County were mailed back in 2010.
“It’s unreal the benefit we gain from an accurate count,” he said. “[Turnback funds are] based on population, not politics.”
The U.S. Census Bureau describes it as “our nation’s largest civic engagement effort.”
For more information on the safety and security measures the government has taken to protect people’s personal information, visit https://www.census.gov.
