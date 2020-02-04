PattiCakes Bakery, in partnership with activist Jimmy Warren, will bring awareness to Black History Month by offering free commemorative cookies on Saturdays throughout February.
Warren, a former Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Young Minority Professional of the Year, said the goal “is to provide something fun and educational to spark the conversation of not only national historical figures but everyday historical moments around Conway.’
In that spirit, the cookies will feature tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Pine Street Community, Theodore Jones and Serena Williams.
The limited supply of cookies will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis each Saturday from Feb. 8 to Feb. 29.
Warren said approaching Patti Stobaugh, owner of PattiCakes, with the project was “a no-brainer.”
“Mrs. Stobaugh has been a staple in the Conway community and very passionate when it comes to her dedication to giving back,” he said. “When I initially asked about doing something like this, her immediate response was a request to sponsor. It just goes to show that the Conway spirit of stewardship is alive and well.”
A different cookie will be featured each week. Warren said he hopes patrons take the time to research and discuss “the significant contributions each of these individuals made to their communities.”
In an effort to spark dialogue, he encourages people to use the hashtag #CommunityCookies on social media, sharing photos of the cookies and their thoughts.
The PattiCakes Bakery at 2106 Robinson Ave. in Conway will have the free cookies. The bakery is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.