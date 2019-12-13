Ball Brothers to perform special concert in Vilonia

The ministry of multi-award-winning entertainers the Ball Brothers will bring its Christmastime Tour to the Beryl Baptist Church at 873 Main Street in Vilonia on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
Tickets range from $15-25 with VIP for $35. The VIP ticket includes meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Children 12 and under are free. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. For more information, call (501) 796-3911. Tickets available at the church and online at http://www.itickets.com/ or charge by phone 800-965-9324.
Embarking on one of their most ambitious tours to date, the Ball Brothers are presenting their full production Christmas Tour featuring songs from “Christmastime, Vol 2.” as well as familiar Christmas classics.
The Ball Brothers are two brothers, Andrew and Daniel Ball along with brother-in-law Chad McCloskey and newcomer Rhett Roberts.
Since their formation in 2006, the Ball Brothers have rapidly made their mark in Christian music by finding a musical balance between the old and the new.
“We’ve never been to a place where every person in the audience was the same age. On the contrary, most places we go have a mixture of young, middle-aged, and older people. So, our music style and song selection is based around that blend,” Daniel Ball said. “It’s great to see a grandmother and granddaughter worshiping together and enjoying the same music. We get to see that on a regular basis.”
Their show is a mix of musical styles, melted together by tight, four-part harmony. Each song is hand-picked to be message-driven, and theologically sound. Their goal is to spread the message of the Gospel and encourage believers.
One won’t have to look very far on the internet to find out what the 2017 AGM “Male Group of the Year” and 2011 Singing News “Horizon Group of the Year” are like behind the scenes. The guys have a popular Facebook series called, “Rollin’ with the Ball Brothers” that offers an inside look into their ministry and lives on the road.
“‘Rollin’ with the Ball Brothers’ is our way of tearing down the divide that sometimes separates us from our audience,” Daniel said. “We’re not interested in promoting ourselves as ‘rock stars.’ We’re interested in showing everyone how God can use “normal” people for His honor and glory.”
From over 100 million online video views including their hit song “It’s About the Cross,” to Gaither videos, to national television appearances; from Youth Conferences to Senior Retreats; from Sunday morning worship service, to Saturday afternoon at the state fair; the Ball Brothers thrive in a balanced ministry, carving out a sound and approach that is uniquely their own. Regardless of your age or musical preference, the Ball Brothers invite you to see and hear the difference.
For more information visit, www.TheBallBrothers.com.
