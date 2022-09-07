Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center will offer two fall sessions of its Healthy and Active Youth Program, which encourages kids and their families to live a healthier lifestyle through fun, interactive activities.
The Healthy and Active Youth Program is a free program for youth, ages 11 to 17 and their families. It incorporates all elements of health, including nutrition and physical activity. This year’s fall sessions will be Sept. 13 through Oct. 18 (Session 1) and Nov. 8 through Dec. 13 (Session 2). Each meeting is held at Baptist Health Weight and Nutrition Center, 10915 N. Rodney Parham Road, Suite G, in Little Rock.
