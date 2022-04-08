The Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute has become the first in the entire state of Arkansas to offer the REAL® Immersive System virtual reality system for physical therapy in their Conway, Little Rock and North Little Rock locations.
The REAL® Immersive System, which was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, uses virtual reality to engage and motivate patients to complete their rehabilitation in a fun, virtual environment with therapeutic activities.
“Impairments affecting the upper body require extensive rehabilitation programs to help patients regain functionality,” Julie Nix, the president of the Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute, said. “To motivate patients and encourage compliance to these programs, therapists frequently look for ways to make the exercises more engaging. The REAL® Immersive System is capable of helping patients better stay on track with their therapy.”
The wireless system is for adult patients to use under medical supervision and includes a virtual reality headset, a set of six sensors and a tablet that lets the doctor monitor sessions.
Using virtual reality, this system can improve range of motion, enhance cognitive skills and induce neuroplasticity, which is “the brain’s ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections.”
The REAL® Immersive System offers a variety of customizable actives that promote the upper body, core and balance, cognition, functional tasks, distraction, and low-stiumation environments.
For more information, visit Baptist-Health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.
