Baptist Health Community Outreach’s mobile health unit will travel to the Belk store in Little Rock on Saturday for a free clinic offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses as well as flu shots.
COVID-19 and flu vaccinations will be available for free at 11525 Cantrell Road, Suite 500, in Pleasant Ridge Town Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Supply is limited, and all participants can pre-register by calling 501-202-1540.
Those coming for the COVID-19 vaccine must be 18 years of age or older. Flu shots will be given to those 12 years of age and older. Please bring a photo ID and look for the Baptist Health Mobile Health Unit outside the department store.
The best way to prevent the flu is by being vaccinated every year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone age 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine. The flu shot can reduce potential risks should you contract both the flu and COVID-19.
By taking action and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you are not only protecting yourself from serious illness, but also helping to protect your family, friends, coworkers and fellow residents.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccination clinics that Baptist Health has set up throughout the state, visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com. For specific questions or concerns about getting vaccinated, talk with your trusted primary care provider.
