Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other dignitaries led a commemoration event Tuesday celebrating Baptist Health’s 100th anniversary on the Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock campus.
The commemoration also included a celebratory video from former President Bill Clinton as well as remarks from Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health; Judy Henry, chair of the Baptist Health Board of Trustees; Cathy Owen, chair of the Baptist Health Foundation Board of Trustees; and Michael Rogers, director of Pastoral Care at Baptist Health.
“Many things have changed over the last century for Baptist Health, but one thing has certainly not changed and that is staying true to the foundation of our faith-based healing ministry,” Wells said. “We look forward to the next 100 years of progress and service to improve the health of Arkansans.”
To also commemorate 100 years of Baptist Health College Little Rock, a number of faculty and nursing students additionally gave a glimpse into the history of uniform changes over the years.
“Since its inception, Baptist Health has considered educating the next generation of healthcare professionals as part of our core mission,” Henry said. “The system has operated an educational unit as part of our healing ministry since 1921. Baptist Health College Little Rock has established a legacy of care that extends all over the state, nation and world.”
Baptist Health employees across the system will be recognized throughout this week at events on each medical center campus for their commitment to carrying out the health care organization’s mission over the past century.
The raising of new flags across the system on Feb. 16 officially marked 100 years since Baptist State Hospital, which grew into Baptist Health, became a legal entity on Feb. 16, 1921.
A public commemoration, originally intended for February, was postponed as a result of inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
To additionally mark its milestone in a meaningful way that meets people where they are, Baptist Health unveiled a new mobile health unit earlier this year. The unit is currently making stops across the state to help get more Arkansans vaccinated for COVID-19. It will also provide free health care services such as screenings and prevention education.
“We are deeply grateful for our many philanthropic partners, such as the Windgate Foundation and our 2020 event sponsors and donors, who collectively donated more than $600,000 to purchase and support the operations of this magnificent mobile health unit,” Owen said. “The Baptist Health Mobile Health Unit is a prime example of when philanthropy meets purpose, we have the power to improve the health of Arkansans.”
For more information about Baptist Health’s 100th anniversary or to share a story about how the health care organization has positively impacted you, visit BaptistHealth100.com.
