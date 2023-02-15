Diabetes can seem overwhelming because it affects so many areas of daily life. Join Baptist Health Community Outreach in supporting those with diabetes and their caregivers.
Monthly support groups discuss various diabetes related topics each month facilitated by health care professionals. They are held virtually via Google Meet the last Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Below is the schedule:
Feb. 23: Counting Carbohydrates.
March 30: Grocery Shopping.
April 27: Diabetes and Stroke.
May 25: ABCs of Diabetes.
June 29: Diabetes and Exercise.
July 27: Diabetes Monitoring.
Aug. 31: Diabetes Facts and Myths.
Sept. 28: Diabetes Medications.
Oct. 26: Diabetes and Nutrition.
Nov. 30: Diabetes and Depression.
Dec. 28: Diabetes and Stress Management.
To join a virtual diabetes support group meeting, visit meet.google.com/jeg-mopu -koy or join by phone: (US) +1 440-673-3705, PIN: 560 786 225#
Whether it’s administering free immunizations, providing health education, offering resources to expectant and new mothers, or partnering with schools, Baptist Health continues to meet the needs that arise in our communities.
For more information or questions about the diabetes support group, contact Baptist Health Community Outreach at (501) 202-1540.
