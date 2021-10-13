Baptist Health aims to address women’s health and diabetes health concerns during the following virtual classes planned in October:
Breastfeeding Latch & Hold on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.
Breastfeeding Complications on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m.
Diabetes Support Group on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Call to see if you qualify and for more information.
Three-session Diabetes Education Program on Tuesdays this month (Oct. 12, 19 and 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.) Call (501) 202-1540 to register and receive program information.
A full schedule with details on the class topic can be found at baptist-health.com/community-outreach and through the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page under the “Events” section. Participants can call (501) 202-1540 to register for a class or have a Google Meet invitation emailed to them for easy log-in access.
