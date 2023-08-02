Residents of Conway and surrounding areas are invited to a hands-on presentation focused on the benefits of da Vinci robotic technology from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9.

During the free public event at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, 1555 Exchange Ave. (Cafeteria), representatives from da Vinci will explain the positive impacts of da Vinci surgery on patient outcomes and the surgeon experience. Appetizers will also be served.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.