Residents of Conway and surrounding areas are invited to a hands-on presentation focused on the benefits of da Vinci robotic technology from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9.
During the free public event at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, 1555 Exchange Ave. (Cafeteria), representatives from da Vinci will explain the positive impacts of da Vinci surgery on patient outcomes and the surgeon experience. Appetizers will also be served.
The da Vinci XI Surgical System at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway represents the cutting edge in surgical and robotic technologies.
Robotic-assisted surgical systems such as the da Vinci XI Surgical System have shown to improve the quality of patient care by helping to decrease hospital stays, decrease the conversion of minimally-invasive surgical procedures to open procedures, lower rates of complications from surgery such as bleeding and infection and reduce readmission to the hospital after original discharge.
Baptist Health received the healing ministry’s first da Vinci system in July 2006 – the original da Vinci S platform. Since then, the health care organization has upgraded to the Si systems and now the fourth generation Xi systems, which is the most up-to-date technology.
