Baptist Health Medical Center announced Tuesday its Conway, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Fort Smith locations will offer the COVID-19 to people 70 years old and older.
“You are not required to be a Baptist Health patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a Baptist Health location,” officials said. “Vaccine doses will be administered at no cost.”
Appointment slots are added in MyChart as soon as new supplies of the vaccine are received.
To sign up for a MyChart account, visit https:// mychart.baptist-health.org/MyChart/signup and follow these steps:
n After logging in, select “Visits” and then “Schedule an appointment.”
n Choose a “COVID Vaccine location” that is convenient for you, then a date and time.
n You must click the “Schedule” button to secure your appointment. If you do not click the “Schedule” button, your appointment will not be saved.
n Once you reach the screen that says “Appointment Scheduled,” you are all set.
Baptist Health is currently administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered in two doses, separated by 21 days. People are asked to bring a state-issued driver’s license or valid photo ID card with them to their vaccination appointment.
For more information, visit https://www.baptist-health.com/covid-19-vaccine.
