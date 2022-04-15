The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has recognized Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway as an Arkansas Stroke Ready Hospital (ArSRH).
Stroke continues to take a significant toll on our state. The most recent data show Arkansas has the fifth highest stroke death rate in the country, with over 45 deaths per 100,000 people every year. Stroke is a leading cause of serious disability. Although life-saving treatment is available to reverse the effects of the most common type of stroke, few patients receive medical care in time.
Hospitals recognized with the ArSRH designation partner with local EMS to improve outcomes by helping ensure stroke patients are rapidly transported to the most appropriate hospital. EMS providers screen patients with standardized protocols to effectively recognize stroke and make sure patients receive the right kind of care.
Arkansas’ stroke system of care consists of Joint Commission certified Primary Stroke Centers and ADH designated ArSRHs. Hospitals designated as ArSRHs are capable of providing time-critical care to the stroke patient, including initial emergency evaluation, real-time stroke assessment and treatment through telemedicine.
Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway joins our hospitals in North Little Rock, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Heber Springs and Stuttgart in receiving this designation. The system’s hospitals in Little Rock and Fort Smith are designated as Primary Stroke Centers.
Visit healthy.arkansas.gov for more information on stroke prevention in Arkansas. To learn more about stroke care at Baptist Health, visit baptist-health.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.