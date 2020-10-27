Cardiologist Lensey Scott, MD, recently joined the team at Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology-Conway.
“I care about the cardiac health of my patients, and I strive to treat every patient like family,” Dr. Scott says of his approach to serving residents in Faulkner County and surrounding areas.
Dr. Scott received his Doctorate of Medicine from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. He completed residency training through the Internal Medicine Residency Program at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida.
Dr. Scott completed fellowships at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City; University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi; and Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center in Detroit.
In his free time, Dr. Scott enjoys biking, hiking and fishing.
Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology-Conway is located at 625 United Drive, Suite 220 on the campus of Baptist Health-Conway. Arkansas Cardiology is a department of Baptist Health-Conway.
To request an appointment with Dr. Scott, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST (227-8478) or visit baptist-health.com. You may need a referral from your primary care provider to schedule an appointment.
