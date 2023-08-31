The Baptist Health Surgical and Specialty Clinic-Conway recently introduced a new endocrinologist in Dr. Anvitha Ankireddypalli.

Ankireddypalli, a native of Hyderabad in the Indian state of Telangana, received her medical education from JSS Medical College, based in Mysore, Karnataka, India. She later completed residency training in Internal Medicine at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Rutgers University in New Jersey and a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of Minnesota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.