The Baptist Health Surgical and Specialty Clinic-Conway recently introduced a new endocrinologist in Dr. Anvitha Ankireddypalli.
Ankireddypalli, a native of Hyderabad in the Indian state of Telangana, received her medical education from JSS Medical College, based in Mysore, Karnataka, India. She later completed residency training in Internal Medicine at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Rutgers University in New Jersey and a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of Minnesota.
“My goal is to treat patients like how I or my family would want to be treated,” Ankireddypalli said, per a news release issued by Baptist Health on Thursday. “I believe there is no one ‘formula’ that works for all. I focus on listening to my patients and educating them. I partner with patients to decide the best treatment for them, so every treatment decision is a shared decision.”
Ankireddypalli is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
In her spare time, Ankireddypalli enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling and exploring different cuisines.
The clinic Ankireddypalli works at is located at 650 United Drive, Suite 240, in Conway Medical Park and directly across from Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.
