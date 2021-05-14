Effective Thursday, May 13, Baptist Health has expanded eligibility for the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all residents 12 years of age or older. Those under 18 require a parent or guardian’s consent.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, May 12, approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older. The approval followed expansion of the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization earlier in the week.
Walk-up vaccinations are administered for free on a first-come, first-served basis at clinics that Baptist Health has set up across the state. Available dates and times vary by location. Baptist Health also accepts vaccine appointments at these locations.
Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, 9601 Baptist Health Drive, Little Rock
Medical Office Building-North Little Rock, 3201 Springhill Drive, North Little Rock
Baptist Health Medical Plaza-Fort Smith, 1500 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith
Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, 1555 Exchange Ave., Conway
Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County, 1001 Schneider Drive, Malvern
Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia, 3050 Twin Rivers Drive, Arkadelphia
Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs, 1800 Bypass Road, Heber Springs
Baptist Health Medical Center-Stuttgart, 1703 N. Buerkle St., Stuttgart
Patients under 18 years of age should bring a photo ID or some form of identification/documentation that includes the patient’s name and date of birth. A parent must sign consent for minors to receive the vaccination.
For the latest information about COVID-19 vaccine availability or to make an appointment, please call 1-888-BAPTIST or log in to your MyChart account. Learn more about the vaccines by visiting Baptist HealthCovidVaccine.com.
