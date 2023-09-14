Baptist Health recently implanted the healing ministry’s first RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL). Baptist Health is the first in central Arkansas to offer the LAL to patients.
The state-of-the-art technology is the only intraocular lens implant that enables ophthalmologists to customize a patient’s vision after cataract surgery.
“RxSight’s Light Adjustable Lens allows ophthalmologists to give cataract patients even more precise vision than ever before,” Dr. Christian Hester, a board-certified surgeon at the Little Rock Eye Clinic who operates at Baptist Health Eye and Surgery Center, said. “We’re always striving to provide the best care possible for our patients, and with the LAL, we have a powerful tool to help us do just that.”
Cataract surgery is the most performed procedure in the United States and most commonly affects people older than 60 years of age. Cataracts form when the proteins and fibers in your eye’s natural lens begin to break down, causing hazy or cloudy vision. During cataract surgery, a patient’s natural lens is removed and replaced with a clear synthetic one. Until now, surgeons relied upon the accuracy of pre-surgery measurements to determine a patient’s post-operative prescription power. RxSight’s Light Adjustable Lens is changing that with the ability to customize vision after surgery.
Studies show that patients who receive the LAL and the recommended post-surgery treatments were more likely to achieve 20/20 vision or better without glasses compared to all other control lenses.
The LAL is made of proprietary material that can be adjusted post-surgery using the RxSight Light Delivery Device to deliver targeted ultraviolet light treatments. The LAL can be adjusted to meet a patient’s lifestyle and needs.
“Small variations in healing happen in most eyes. With the LAL, we have the opportunity to correct for those and to give patients vision customized for their eyes,” Dr. Hester said.
