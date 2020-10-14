Baptist Health recently partnered with Arkansas-based medical device startup Vascugenix to introduce new technology to the U.S. that was developed by Baptist Health cardiologist Dr. Dwight Chrisman.
The Speed Torque is specially designed to improve the process of guidewire manipulation in cardiovascular procedures. The patented design allows physicians to easily manipulate a guidewire with one hand, unlike traditional guidewire torque devices that require two hands to advance and reposition.
“We have been working for several years to bring this device to patients,” said Dr. Chrisman, who invented the technology and is the Chief Medical Officer for Vascugenix. “Having a guidewire that can be manipulated comfortably with one hand will ultimately save procedure time, money and improve patient safety. Our next focus is to get this into the hands of physicians working in cath labs around the country.”
The Speed Torque was first used by Dr. Chrisman on Oct. 3 at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock during a coronary artery intervention.
Coronary artery intervention is a procedure to correct a blockage of an artery of the heart to help a patient. A small wire is advanced passed the blocked segment of the artery in order to be able to advance and place a stent or balloon to correct the blockage. The Speed Torque device enables the physician to more efficiently place the wire in the correct position to place the balloon or stent.
“Baptist Health has a long history of bringing the latest heart technologies to Arkansas,” said Greg Crain, president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock. “I’m grateful for Dr. Chrisman’s innovation and diligence to see this process through that ultimately will provide a better patient experience and outcome. All of our cardiologists at Baptist Health will have access to the new Speed Torque.”
For more information about the Speed Torque, ask your cardiologist or visit our website at baptist-health.com.
