Baptist Health-Little Rock recently introduced new technology to the state that was generously provided by Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer organization.
The ERBEJET 2 is a new dimension in hydrosurgery that allows for precise, selective tissue separation gently by waterjet. Blood vessels and nerves remain intact up to a certain pressure. The ERBEJET 2 dissects sharply and precisely with minimal trauma to structures such as vessels, nerves and ducts.
“The preservation of structures is important where cutting of vessels is common, such as early cancer resection,” said Dr. Ali Khan, Baptist Health gastroenterologist, who was instrumental in selecting the technology. “This device allows micro-focused dissection, making it the ultimate tool for difficult tumor removal such as in the colon. An important benefit is the potential for blood loss is minimized due to the unique vessel-sparing capability during surgery.”
Fox 16 news anchor Donna Terrell’s daughter was first diagnosed with colon cancer in her 20s and Yoga Warriors was created in her daughter’s honor. Monies raised through the organization are used to help with awareness, detection and treatment for colon and other cancers.
“When we learned that the ERBEJET 2 was an opportunity for our group to get behind we were extremely excited because it was something that my daughter could have benefitted from,” Terrell said. “To think this technology can potentially help everyone, but especially young colon cancer survivors, is a great way to honor my daughter’s memory.”
The ERBEJET 2 can be used in both open and laparoscopic procedures where there is a need to selectively dissect and spare vessels, nerves and ducts. This latest technology enables for better visualization of vital structures allowing the surgeon to accurately target tissue for dissection.
“The Yoga Warriors donation to our Baptist Health Foundation is a great example of a partnership with purpose,” said Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “This is an opportunity to advance the healing ministry of Baptist Health through purposeful and philanthropic partnerships that have the power to change lives. We are already seeing positive outcomes in the lives of our patients because this technology is now available to our physicians.”
For more information about the ERBEJET 2, ask your physician or visit our website at www.baptist-health.com.
Baptist Health Foundation provides financial support to advance the healing ministry of Baptist Health through purposeful and philanthropic partnerships. To learn more about how to support our mission, visit baptist healthfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.