From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 22, Baptist Health Community Outreach will stop in Conway to administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St.
The vaccine is administered at no charge to those who are 18 years of age and older. Please bring a photo ID. To pre-register, call (501) 202-1540. Walk-ins are also welcome on a limited basis.
COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 behind only heart disease and cancer. While there isn’t a vaccine that prevents the first two leading causes of death, there is a vaccine for the third.
People at higher risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19 include older adults and people of all ages with certain underlying medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, dementia and various conditions that weaken your immune system.
By taking action and getting the vaccine, you are not only protecting yourself, but also helping to protect your family, friends, coworkers and fellow residents.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccination clinics that Baptist Health has set up throughout the state, visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com. For specific questions about getting vaccinated, talk with your trusted primary care provider.
