Four Baptist Health hospitals have received American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Awards for their commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on scientific evidence.
Baptist Health-Fort Smith and Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock were each presented with Gold Plus while Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway was awarded Gold and Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock received Bronze.
Additionally, Baptist Health-Fort Smith, Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.
To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90 percent of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.
