Six Baptist Health hospitals recently earned recognition from the American Heart Association (AHA) for providing high-quality care to patients experiencing heart attack or stroke.
Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock earned AHA’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway earned AHA’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
Baptist Health-Fort Smith earned AHA’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, as well as the Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
To qualify for these stroke and heart disease recognitions, hospitals must adhere to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes.
Both Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs and Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia were awarded Bronze Referral status for their work with the AHA’s Mission: Lifeline Award – ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), while Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County earned Silver Referral Status for Mission Lifeline: STEMI.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI patients.
To learn more about the advanced comprehensive stroke or heart care provided by Baptist Health, visit BaptistHealth.com or call 1-888-BAPTIST.
