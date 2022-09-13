Four Baptist Health hospitals have received American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Awards for their commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on scientific evidence.

Stroke Gold Plus: Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, Baptist Health-Fort Smith and Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock. Hospitals receiving the Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Achievement Award achieved 85 percent or higher adherence to all Get With The Guidelines – Stroke or Heart Failure Quality Achievement indicators for two or more consecutive calendar years and achieved 75 percent or higher compliance with additional select quality measures in stroke or heart failure.

