Most people gain weight between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. Baptist Health Community Outreach wants to help you maintain or even shed pounds this holiday season.
Join us for the Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge beginning Monday, Nov. 15, and concluding Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Registration is open until Sunday, Nov. 14. The free seven-week challenge encourages individuals to maintain or lose weight during the holiday season when it is challenging to eat healthy and be physically active.
Maintain, don’t gain registration form
https://forms.gle/jQ8h JqMRiL2kUwjE6
Maintain, don’t gain pre-survey
https://forms.gle/ed3m 1j6898emfNgw6
Participants will email their weight each Monday during the challenge. Weekly posts on the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page will promote tips for adopting and maintaining health behaviors. These include healthy recipes, physical activity suggestions and encouragement.
The first 50 participants to register and submit their pre-survey will receive a door prize. Additional incentives will be awarded throughout the program.
To register, visit the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page or call Community Outreach at (501) 202-1540.
