As part of Baptist Health’s participation in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessments over the past two years, Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway was recently named by Leapfrog as one of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care based on its Leapfrog safety grade and other metrics.
To qualify for Leapfrog’s list of the best 250 hospitals for maternity care, eligible hospitals were required to carry an A or B letter grade on the assessment for spring 2022 and meet high safety standards in categories including high-risk deliveries, cesarean sections, early elective deliveries, episiotomies, screening newborns for jaundice before discharge, and preventing blood clots in women undergoing cesarean sections.
