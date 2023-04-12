A nursing executive with two decades worth of experience, Micah Johnson, MSN, MHA, RN, NE-BC, recently joined Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway as chief nursing officer.

Johnson’s appointment as CNO isn’t his first experience with Baptist Health. In 2003, he graduated from the Baptist Health School of Nursing, now Baptist Health College Little Rock. Johnson later received an RN-BSN from Arkansas Tech University, Master of Science in Nursing from Texas A&M University in Texarkana.

