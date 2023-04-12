A nursing executive with two decades worth of experience, Micah Johnson, MSN, MHA, RN, NE-BC, recently joined Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway as chief nursing officer.
Johnson’s appointment as CNO isn’t his first experience with Baptist Health. In 2003, he graduated from the Baptist Health School of Nursing, now Baptist Health College Little Rock. Johnson later received an RN-BSN from Arkansas Tech University, Master of Science in Nursing from Texas A&M University in Texarkana.
“Micah joins our team with many years of incredible experience in nursing and leadership,” April Bennett, president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, said. “We are extremely grateful to have him join our team, and we know he will be a great addition to the amazing culture we have at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.”
Johnson most recently served as vice president and chief nursing officer at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos, Texas. Before that, he served as facility administrator and chief nursing officer for CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Atlanta, Texas, and as intensive care unit nurse manager for CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.
Throughout his career, Johnson has worked in various specialties including but not limited to the catheterization lab, intensive care and emergency department.
Johnson permanently takes the position previously held by Bennett, who was promoted to president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway in November.
Johnson and his wife, a speech therapist and part-time travel agent, have two daughters, 11-year-old Amelia Rae and 15-year-old Rylee. They are very active in church and are excited to find a church home in Faulkner County. Outside of work, Johnson loves to travel and do anything outdoors, especially camp, with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.