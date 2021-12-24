Childbirth can be a beautiful experience, but it’s no secret that it does come with some pain. Women who want to labor with minimal interventions and choose to deliver at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway now have the option of using nitrous oxide, more commonly known as “laughing gas,” for pain management.
Abigail Davies, 25, of Ward, knew she wanted her first birthing experience to be as natural as possible. The effects of nitrous oxide are different for every woman, but it is said to allow you to relax and cope with labor.
“I knew it wouldn’t be a walk in the park and I didn’t want an epidural,” Davies said.
Nitrous oxide used for labor discomfort is a mixture of 50 percent nitrous gas and 50 percent oxygen. It is inhaled through a hand-held mask and self-administered, allowing mom to use it as needed with each contraction. The gas slows the nervous system, which makes you feel less inhibited. It also can create a sense of well-being or euphoria.
“It will take the edge off and let you power through,” she said. “I was totally with it the whole time and could push. It really helped with the anxiety of being in labor.”
Starting to inhale before a contraction allows the pain relief to occur when the contraction reaches its peak, providing the greatest relief. It may be beneficial for women who are prone to anxiety or want the ability to move more freely during labor. It is also less invasive than an epidural and has fewer side effects for both mother and baby. With nitrous oxide, you can safely breastfeed after delivery without concern of passing IV medications to your baby.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to offer nitrous oxide as an option for our patients,” Dr. Audrey Tobey of Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Conway said. “It puts mothers back in control of their birthing story – allowing them to marry breathing techniques and free movement with patient-directed, self-administered nitrous use without altering the normal physiology and progress of labor.”
With nitrous oxide, you can choose to stop before your infant’s delivery and instead use another form of pain relief such as IV narcotics or an epidural. However, nitrous oxide cannot be used in conjunction with other forms of pain management.
In addition to traditional forms of pain management for labor, Baptist Health labor and delivery teams can also help you with various massage and stretching techniques with the use of birthing peanuts and balls, which are similar to yoga balls.
For more information about pregnancy and childbirth at a Baptist Health hospital, visit Baptist-Health.com.
