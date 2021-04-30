The North Metro Healthcare Awards recently honored two members of the Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway team for their commitment to making a positive impact in the overall health of residents in Faulkner County and surrounding areas.
Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway President Tim Bowen was named Administrator of the Year for his dedication to exceptional organizational quality, empowering his team and passion for improving the health care outcomes of the community.
“I serve alongside some of the best around that love to provide the best care and experience,” Bowen said. “This award just recognizes the great care our team is providing for the communities we serve.”
“This past year is one I don’t think anyone in healthcare will forget anytime soon. I was reminded each day just how adaptable and resilient the healthcare community is in the face of adversity. It was amazing to see our team put a solution into motion when a new challenge would emerge. Many times, I knew my role was to just stay out of their way.”
Allison McKay, a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, was also honored as Nurse of the Year. The category recognizes a nurse who has consistently shown dedication to providing exceptional patient care, pursuing excellence in nursing and performing above expectations in the face of adversity.
“For me personally, I view my role as a calling as well as an honor and a privilege,” McKay said. “When a person comes in for a surgical procedure and you place them under anesthesia, you are their advocate as well as their anesthesia provider. I do not take that responsibility and commitment lightly.”
“I am incredibly grateful for this award, but the award cannot just be for me. It’s for every single healthcare worker that holds onto hope and faithfully does their job to the best of their ability every day.”
Bowen became the hospital’s administrator in September 2017. Prior to that, he served as president of Integris Grove Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma and as CEO of Mena Regional Health System in Mena, Arkansas.
McKay, a native of Bremerton, Washington, has spent most of her adult life in Faulkner County. She began working at Baptist Health in 2015, and has been at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway since it opened in 2016.
The North Metro Healthcare Awards honor individuals and companies that are making an impact on the overall health of the community they serve or their company employees. A panel of healthcare executives from across the country selects each year’s recipients.
