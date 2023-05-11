Baptist Health announced today that it is recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.
“We are thrilled to be honored as a supportive environment where women within our healing ministry can thrive,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Dickinson. “Women, who make up 77 percent of our workforce at Baptist Health, bring a unique perspective and their talents are invaluable. We celebrate them and their contributions to our patients and communities.”
Comprehensive reviews
Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group teamed up to conduct a large-scale employer study based on over 224,000 company reviews and survey results from more than 37,000 female employees. From their research, 600 large American companies, including Baptist Health, were found to rank the highest on criteria such as “compensation and benefits,” “work-life balance” and “proactive management of a diverse workforce.”
Concerted effort
Over the past nine years, Baptist Health has made a concerted effort to increase the number of women in leadership roles. Baptist Health has increased the number of women serving in vice president or above roles by 375 percent.
Leadership has grown to be more representative of the employee population with 51 percent of the leadership team of directors and above being women.
Baptist Health has a long-standing tradition of supporting women in the workplace through initiatives such as a preschool, tuition assistance, an employee assistance program, a credit union, financial wellness including a student loan forgiveness program, a fitness center, flexible scheduling, career development, an employee emergency fund, executive coaching, a diversity and inclusion committee, and maternity and breastfeeding resources.
To learn more about clinical and non-clinical career opportunities across Baptist Health, visit BaptistHealth Careers.com.
