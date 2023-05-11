Baptist Health announced today that it is recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

“We are thrilled to be honored as a supportive environment where women within our healing ministry can thrive,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Dickinson. “Women, who make up 77 percent of our workforce at Baptist Health, bring a unique perspective and their talents are invaluable. We celebrate them and their contributions to our patients and communities.”

