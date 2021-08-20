Baptist Health is offering a free third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients.
Patients can schedule appointments via MyChart for the third dose at most of Baptist Health’s primary care clinics or medical centers in Little Rock, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Heber Springs and Stuttgart. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-888-BAPTIST.
For the latest information regarding where and when third doses are available at Baptist Health, visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.
Please bring your vaccine card with you. This is only for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
Patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days ago and who fall under criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are eligible.
The CDC classifies eligible recipients as those who:
Are in active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
Have received a transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
Have received CAR-T cell therapy or a stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).
Have advanced or untreated HIV infection.
Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
Are undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids and other pharmaceuticals that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
