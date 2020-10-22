This fall, it is more important than ever to get a flu vaccination. That’s why Baptist Health is offering flu vaccines at several locations in central Arkansas. Flu shots are available at Baptist Health’s primary care and urgent care locations, and at flu shot clinic events.
Vaccinations are available while supplies last for free to adults 18 years and older on the following dates:
Monday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cabot Senior Center, 600 North Grant St. in Cabot
Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Baptist Health College Little Rock, 11900 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock; available for first responders and city/county employees within Pulaski County, and their families
Friday, Oct. 30, from noon to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church’s Stewpot, 800 Scott St. in Little Rock
Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon to 3 p.m., Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, off Interstates 430 and 30 in Little Rock
If you are a Medicare Part B cardholder, please bring proof of insurance.
Baptist Health encourages Arkansans to stay healthy and protect themselves from the flu by getting their annual flu shot, in addition to proper hand hygiene and other safety measures. The best way to prevent the flu is by being vaccinated every year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone age 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine.
The flu shot can reduce potential risks should you contract both the flu and COVID-19. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk for serious flu complications, including young children; pregnant women; people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease; and people 65 years and older. Getting a flu shot is also important for people who live with or care for anyone at high risk for serious flu complications.
If anyone is sick with a fever, cough or any symptoms of COVID-19, they should consult with their provider and not attend a shot clinic.
To learn more about Baptist Health flu shot locations or to schedule an appointment with a primary care provider to get vaccinated, visit baptist-health.com/flushot.
