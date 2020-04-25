Baptist Health, in response to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s two-day campaign for COVID-19 testing, is opening testing sites throughout Arkansas.
The Arkansas Department of Health is advising any resident with symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath to get tested. Those wishing to be tested should call their health care provider first, and follow their guidance.
Baptist Health will have testing available (while supplies last) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, in the following cities:
Arkadelphia: 10 Montgomery Drive, parking lot of Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley.
Conway: 625 United Drive, behind Baptist Health-Conway
Fort Smith: 7200 South Zero St., Ben Geren Park.
Heber Springs: 20 Baptist Health Drive, behind Baptist Health-Heber Springs.
Little Rock: 1120 Medical Center Drive, parking lot of The Inn at Baptist Health.
Malvern: 1001 Schneider Drive, behind Baptist Health-Hot Spring County.
North Little Rock: 3333 Springhill Drive, east entrance of Baptist Health-North Little Rock.
Stuttgart: 1609 North Medical Drive, parking lot of Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic.
For questions about testing sites set up by Baptist Health, please call the 24/7 COVID-19 information hot- line at 1-888-BAPTIST. The hotline is staffed by nurses to help residents better understand their conditions and receive direction on next steps for care should they be concerned about exposure to COVID-19.
Additional information about the health care system’s response to the pandemic is available at www.baptist-health.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.